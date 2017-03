The Volkswagen logo is pictured at the booth of German carmaker Volkswagen at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Friday group sales rose 0.7 percent in November to 834,800 vehicles.

"Deliveries by the Volkswagen Group remain on track during the last few weeks of the year. The ten million mark is within reach in spite of all the uncertainties in the global automotive sector," board member Christian Klingler said in a statement.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)