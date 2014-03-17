Skoda's Chairman Winfried Vahland poses with a new Skoda Octavia car after a presentation of the company's annual results in Mlada Boleslav March 20, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic After-tax profit at Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Czech unit Skoda Auto dropped 25.5 percent to 455 million euros ($633.6 million)in 2013, Skoda said on Monday.

Sales fell nearly 2 percent to 920,800 cars in 2013, but the carmaker has said it is on target to sell more than 1 million cars for the first time in 2014, a step toward its goal of reaching annual sales of 1.5 million by 2018.

"It was a pleasing start to the year, a good level of orders and ever-more positive signals from markets convinces us that we will be able to continue in growth this year," Skoda Chief Executive Winfried Vahland said.

Skoda is the Czech Republic's biggest exporter and bellwether for the economy, which is gaining traction after exiting a record long recession last year.

(This corrected version of the story fixes 2013 sales figure to 920,800, not 939,200, in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Jan Strouhal; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Robert Muller and David Goodman)