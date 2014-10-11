BERLIN German construction machine maker Wacker Neuson (WACGn.DE) plans to grow sales to 2 billion euros (1.24 billion pounds) in the medium-term and maintain an operating profit margin of over 9 percent in the coming years, the company's finance chief told a German paper.

"For us as a company that is active globally, it's an important milestone that we want to reach," Guenther Binder was quoted as saying of the target in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung.

Binder confirmed a target for the company to increase sales by at least 8 percent to between 1.25 billion and 1.3 billion euros this year with the margin to rise to up to 9 percent from 8.2 percent.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)