LONDON Upmarket grocer Waitrose plans to build a distribution centre in north west England, creating around 600 jobs, it said on Tuesday.

The chain, part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, said the new centre in Chorley, Lancashire, was part of its target to invest around 1 billion pounds over the next three years opening about 100 stores.

The new 360,000 square foot warehouse will be up and running by autumn 2012, it added.

Waitrose, with 264 stores across Britain, has outpaced sales growth at larger rivals in recent years, helped by the resilience of its more affluent customer base to the pressure on British household budgets and by a trend towards premium foods as shoppers eat out less in restaurants.

