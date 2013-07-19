Barclays Plc this week became the latest bank to sign a supply and marketing agreement with a refinery, providing crude oil for Par Petroleum Corp's 94,000 barrel per day plant in Hawaii and selling on the gasoline and diesel it produces.

So-called 'supply and off take' agreements between banks and refineries have become increasingly common since the financial crisis, with international oil prices above $100 a barrel and relatively weak refining margins making financing difficult for many plants.

For the banks they can also provide additional trading opportunities in physical markets and valuable insight into supply and demand trends.

Below is a list of the major deals signed between Wall Street banks and the refining sector in recent years. The list also includes two notable deals between refiners and traditional oil traders.

BARCLAYS AND PAR PETROLEUM, HAWAII, JUNE 2013 As part of Par Petroleum's $350 million purchase of Tesoro Corp's 94,000 bpd refinery in Hawaii, Par entered into a supply and off take agreement with Barclays. Barclays will provide the plant with crude oil from its trading desk in Houston, Texas, and will market the gasoline, diesel and other products it produces.

In 2012, the refinery processed an average of 68,000 bpd, operating at about 72 percent of capacity.

BARCLAYS AND ESSAR OIL UK, STANLOW, JULY 2012 Barclays agreed a three-year deal in July 2012 with Essar Energy Plc's UK arm to supply the 296,000 bpd Stanlow plant with crude oil, one year after the India-focused company bought the refinery from Shell.

Under the terms of the deal, Barclay's traders provide the refinery with crude oil and hold all inventories, including refined products, at the plant. Essar, however, retains responsibility for marketing the gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to customers.

JPMORGAN, PHILADELPHIA ENERGY SOLUTIONS, JULY 2012 The Carlyle Group LP and Sunoco formed Philadelphia Energy Solutions in July 2012, averting the closure of the 330,000 bpd refinery that is the oldest on the East Coast.

As part of the deal, JPMorgan Chase & Co's physical commodities division, JP. Morgan Ventures Energy Corporation, agreed to supply the refinery with crude and other feedstocks on a "just-in-time" basis and purchase refined products from the plant, a key supplier of the New York Harbor oil hub.

MACQUARIE AND KOREA NATIONAL OIL CORP, COME BY CHANCE, NEWFOUNDLAND, OCT 2011 The Australian bank's Canadian arm agreed the supply and off take agreement with Korea National Oil Corp's (KNOC) 115,000 bpd Come By Chance refinery in Newfoundland in October 2011.

As the refinery is in Canada, Macquarie Bank Ltd has been able to ship crude oil from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the plant on foreign-flagged tankers. The Jones Act restricts similar shipments to U.S.-based refiners to tankers that are U.S.-built, owned and operated.

KNOC bought the refinery from Harvest Energy in October 2009 in a deal valued at C$4.1 billion, including debt.

GOLDMAN SACHS, ALON USA ENERGY, BIG SPRING, TEXAS AND KROTZ SPRINGS, LOUISIANA, MAY 2010 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's commodity arm, J. Aron, entered into a supply and off take energy with two of Alon Energy's Gulf Coast plants in May 2010, supplying crude and buying products from the 83,000 bpd Krotz Spring refinery in Louisiana and the 70,000 bpd Big Spring plant in Texas.

The deal also involves the lease of crude oil and product storage facilities to Goldman at the plants and is scheduled to run until May 2019.

GOLDMAN SACHS, PARAMOUNT PETROLEUM CORPORATION (ALON USA ENERGY SUBSIDIARY), CALIFORNIA, FEB 2012 Goldman Sachs commodity arm J. Aron signed a supply and off take agreement with Paramount Petroleum Corp in February 2012. Paramount, a subsidiary of Alon USA Energy Inc, has two asphalt-producing refineries in Long Beach and Paramount, California with a combined capacity of 89,000 bpd.

As part of the deal J. Aron provides Paramount with a minimum of 50,000 barrels of crude oil per day for processing and also gives Goldman's commodity arm access to storage facilities at the plants.

The deal stipulates that, if J. Aron is barred from holding or owning asphalt by law or regulation, Paramount must buy back all the asphalt held by the bank.

MORGAN STANLEY, PBF ENERGY, PAULSBORO, NEW JERSEY AND DELAWARE CITY, OCT 2010 - JUNE 2013 Morgan Stanley, one of the first banks to launch supply and off take deals with refineries, signed an agreement with PBF Energy Inc in October 2010 for its 182,200 bpd Delaware City and 160,000 bpd Paulsboro, New Jersey plants. PBF announced in January 2013 that it would let the deal expire at the end of this month.

The bank previously had a supply and off take deal with INEOS's Grangemouth plant in Scotland. It also signed a short-term deal with insolvent refinery owner Petroplus last year to help keep Britain's Coryton refinery running when it was in administration. The plant was eventually converted to a storage terminal last summer after being sold to a joint venture between Shell UK, Vopak and Greenergy.

NOTABLE NON-BANK SUPPLY AND OFF TAKE DEALS

BP AND PHILLIPS 66, MONROE ENERGY (DELTA AIRLINES), TRAINER, PHILADELPHIA, APRIL 2012 BP Plc and Phillips 66 signed a three-year supply and offtake deal with Delta Airlines refining subsidiary Monroe Energy in April 2012 after its purchase of the 185,000 bpd Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania.

The deal requires BP to provide crude oil to the plant, which has been upgraded to maximize jet fuel production. As part of the deal, Monroe Energy can swap the gasoline and diesel the plant produces for additional jet fuel supplies from the two companies.

VITOL, CVR ENERGY, COFFEYVILLE, KANSAS, DEC 2008 AND WYNEWOOD, OKLAHOMA, AUG 2012 Swiss-based commodities giant Vitol SA signed a supply and off take agreement with CVR Energy Inc's 115,000 bpd Coffeyville refinery in December 2008, replacing a previous deal the plant had with Goldman Sachs. The deal with Vitol was extended in August 2012 to also cover oil supply to the company's 70,000 bpd Wynnewood refinery in Oklahoma.

(Reporting By David Sheppard. Editing by Andre Grenon)