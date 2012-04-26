MEXICO CITY Mexican President Felipe Calderon said on Wednesday that allegations the Mexican unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) sought to bribe officials in Mexico to grow its business there had made him "very indignant".

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that the Mexican unit of Wal-Mart paid millions of dollars in bribes to help build its business in Latin America's second-largest economy.

"This makes me very indignant," Calderon told an audience in Houston, Texas. "The company has certainly generated many jobs in Mexico and done good things, but what's not right is doing business on the basis of bribes."

Earlier on Wednesday, Mexico said it would investigate the allegations against the giant U.S. retailer.

