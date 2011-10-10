SHANGHAI Some Wal-Mart stores in the southwest city of Chongqing will close temporarily following accusations they sold ordinary pork as organic pork, Wal-Mart said on Monday.

"We have agreed to temporarily close some stores in Chongqing for 15 days. We believe this will allow us to complete comprehensive actions to upgrade the standards in these Chongqing stores," Wal-Mart said in a statement.

Chongqing's municipal government will shut 10 stores and fine the stores 2.69 million yuan (£269,073), the official Xinhua news agency said late on Sunday.

The 10 Wal-Mart stores and two other stores acquired by Wal-Mart, are accused of selling 63,547 kilogrammes of falsely labelled pork over the last two years, Xinhua reported, quoting Huang Bo, director of Chongqing's Industry and Commerce body.

Earlier in March, Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, had to apologise for selling duck meat past its expiry date in a store in the Chongqing region.

In January, China fined Wal-Mart and France's Carrefour supermarket chain for misstating the price of their goods.

(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)