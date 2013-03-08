Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) said on Friday that Leslie Dach plans to leave in June after seven years of working to improve the corporate image of the world's largest retailer.

During Dach's tenure as executive vice president of corporate affairs, Wal-Mart has established several programs focused on its environmental efforts, health and wellness programs, women's empowerment and other areas.

Dach, 58, said it was his decision to leave and that he does not have a new job lined up yet. He added that he looks forward to a little less travel after commuting between his home in Washington, D.C. and Wal-Mart's home office in Bentonville, Arkansas for several years.

After he leaves in June, Dach will provide counsel "across a number of areas," Chief Executive Mike Duke said in a statement.

"Leslie has played a pivotal role in helping us understand the broader role Walmart can play in meeting the major challenges facing society today, and social goals are now an integral part of how we run our business," Duke said.

Dach joined Wal-Mart in 2006 after leading an external team from Edelman that worked on the retailer's corporate affairs.

Wal-Mart has started to look for a successor to continue progress Dach led on a variety of fronts while managing the opposition from various groups that protest everything from Wal-Mart's wages to its impact on the environment.

"One of the more frustrating things to me is that far too often folks look at what we're trying to do cynically," Dach said in an interview. "Almost every time we do something it's seen through the lens of public relations instead of being valued as something meaningful and real."

EFFORTS SINCE 2005

In October 2005, when Dach was doing work for the company while at Edelman, then-CEO Lee Scott outlined several issues Wal-Mart planned to address including wages and benefits, diversity and its impact on the environment and communities.

Since then, Wal-Mart has made several changes such as cutting the price of several generic prescription medications to $4, using solar power and wind turbines, working with First Lady Michelle Obama and others on increasing access to healthier foods, and committing to hire veterans looking for jobs.

A former Democratic party strategist, Dach had been expected to leave Wal-Mart if Hillary Clinton had won the Democratic nomination in 2008, said Cowen analyst Faye Landes.

His prior roles included working for President Bill Clinton.

"He clearly has many opportunities, and we don't see his departure as a negative reflection on (Wal-Mart)," Landes said.

Dach's planned departure comes days after President Barack Obama nominated the head of the company's Walmart Foundation philanthropic unit, Sylvia Mathews Burwell, to become director of the White House budget office.

Before joining Wal-Mart, Dach was vice chairman of Edelman, where he led the firm's Washington, D.C. office. He also worked in senior positions in a number of presidential campaigns, served in U.S. President Bill Clinton's administration, worked for the U.S. Senate and for non-governmental organizations such as the National Audubon Society.

Dach said that he hopes to do work in the future that builds on efforts such as sustainability and women's economic empowerment that he has focused on at Wal-Mart.

"I've got a lot of energy and a lot of passion for making change and whatever I do next that will be a big part of it," he said. "I've got a few more fights left in me."

(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Phil Berlowitz)