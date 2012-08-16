Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) forecast full-year earnings that could fall short of Wall Street expectations, even as the world's largest retailer posted a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly profit.
Sales at Walmart's U.S. stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 2.2 percent in the second quarter. The discount retailer has notched four consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth at Walmart U.S., by far its largest unit.
Same-store sales, a key measure, came in just ahead of analysts' expectations of a 2.1 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The rise was within the company's forecast.
Same-store sales also rose at its international division and Sam's Club warehouse chain.
Wal-Mart earned $1.18 per share in the quarter, up from $1.09 per share a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected $1.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Consolidated net sales rose 4.5 percent to $113.53 billion. Same-store sales rose in the company's international division and at Sam's Club.
Wal-Mart raised and narrowed its full-year earnings per share forecast. It now expects to earn $4.83 to $4.93 a share, versus a prior target of $4.72 to $4.92.
Analysts' average target is $4.93.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.