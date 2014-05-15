The Wal-Mart company logo is seen outside a Wal-Mart Stores Inc company distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas June 6, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly profit as severe winter weather hurt comparable sales in the United States.

Wal-Mart said comparable sales at its U.S. stores, its biggest unit, were relatively flat. Weather adversely impacted same-store sales by about 20 basis points, the company said.

Overall revenue rose marginally to $114.96 billion (68.6 billion pounds).

Net income attributable to Wal-Mart fell to $3.59 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $3.78 billion, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

