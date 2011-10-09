British Airways Chief Executive Willie Walsh listens as Chairman Martin Broughton (not pictured) speaks during the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Queen Elizabeth Conference Centre in London July 14, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Willie Walsh, chief executive of British Airways owner International Airline Group (ICAG.L), has poured cold water on a plan to link London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports by high-speed rail.

The British government said on Saturday that it was considering connecting the airports -- creating a virtual hub dubbed Heathwick -- to increase capacity in the London aviation market after it rejected a third runway at Heathrow.

"The challenges (Heathwick) faces are very significant," Walsh told the Sunday Telegraph. "I don't know how long it would take to develop. I don't know how much it would cost."

Walsh said he believed that shelving the plan for a third runway at Heathrow, which would have been funded by the airlines using the airport, would be viewed in future years as a "huge mistake."

The Heathwick scheme, which was reported by the Financial Times to cost 5 billion pounds, would be included in the Government's review of aviation policy in spring 2012, a Department for Transport spokesman said on Saturday.

