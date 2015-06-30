Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said it named Christine McCarthy as its chief financial officer.

McCarthy had previously served as Disney's treasurer over the past 15 years.

Disney said in June that James Rasulo, a 29-year veteran of the media company, would step down as CFO at the end of the month.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)