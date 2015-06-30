British government cuts stake in Lloyds Bank to below 2 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC to less than 2 percent, putting the lender on track to be in full private ownership within weeks.
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said it named Christine McCarthy as its chief financial officer.
McCarthy had previously served as Disney's treasurer over the past 15 years.
Disney said in June that James Rasulo, a 29-year veteran of the media company, would step down as CFO at the end of the month.
LONDON Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years' time, dealing a major blow to the British company.