A British hedge fund announced plans on Tuesday to nominate five candidates to the board of Walter Energy Inc WLT.N, saying investors have lost confidence in the metallurgical coal miner's current board, sending its shares higher.

Walter Energy said it had received the notice of intent from an affiliate of hedge fund Audley Capital Advisors LLP. The company said in a statement it had no contact with Audley aside from the notice of intent.

"Following the acquisition of Western Coal Corp. in November 2010, Walter Energy has consistently failed to deliver shareholder value as a result of questionable financial decisions and poor management," said Audley's statement.

Audley was a major shareholder in Western Coal when it was acquired by Walter Energy. Under a purchase agreement announced in November 2010, Walter Energy was to buy 19.8 percent of Western Coal from the fund.

The date of Walter Energy's 2013 annual meeting has not yet been set.

Walter Energy's shares closed up 5.4 percent at $39.96 on the New York Stock Exchange.

