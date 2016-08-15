The company logo of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd on Monday gained shareholder approval to delist from Hong Kong's stock exchange via a $4.4 billion buyout, a person with knowledge of the matter said, in what would be the bourse's biggest buyout.

The developer, with a market value of some $30 billion and 14 percent free-floating stock, held a vote on the plan at 0200 GMT in Beijing requiring the approval of three-quarters of independent shareholders. The plan could be blocked by 10 percent voting against.

Officials at Wanda Commercial were not available for comment. The developer is widely expected to announce the result of the vote later on Monday.

Parent Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, offered HK$52.8 per share to buy out the Hong Kong-listed property unit, aiming to take it private before relisting it in China where it hoped to gain better valuation.

Shares of Wanda Commercial were suspended from trading on Monday pending the voting result. Before suspension, they were traded at HK$51.2, 3 percent below the offer price.

Major shareholders of Wanda Commercial including China Life Insurance Co Ltd and the Kuwait Investment Authority previously said they were in favour of the plan. Influential proxy advisors ISS and Glass Lewis also voiced support.

