CHENGDU, China Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan said on Monday that global economic outlook remained grim and that ensuring economic recovery was the overriding priority.

Wang also said that China and the United States should work together to achieve balanced economic growth.

He made the remarks during trade talks with the United States in the western Chinese city of Chengdu.

Wang, who overseas China's financial and trade policies, said over the weekend that a long-term global recession is certain to happen and China must focus on its domestic problems.

