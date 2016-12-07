Former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic appears in court at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, Netherlands, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Martin Meissner/Pool/File Photo

THE HAGUE Prosecutors called on Wednesday for Ratko Mladic, the Bosnian Serb general accused of war crimes including the 1995 genocide of thousands of Muslims in the town of Srebrenica, to be sentenced to life in prison.

Mladic, 74, is charged with two counts of genocide related to the war to carve an ethnically pure Serb state out of multi ethnic Bosnia, alongside Bosnian Serb political leader Radovan Karadzic, sentenced in March to 40 years' prison. Mladic denies the charges.

"It would be an insult to victims living and dead and an affront to justice to impose any sentence less than the severest available under the law - a life sentence," said Alan Tieger, prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrew Heavens)