Fugitive Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda talks on his mobile phone at his office in Goma, April 4, 2009. REUTERS/Paul Harera

AMSTERDAM Congolese war crimes suspect Bosco Ntaganda will make his first appearance before the International Criminal Court on March 26, the court said in a statement on Friday.

Judges will use the morning hearing to verify his identity. Ntaganda handed himself in to the United States embassy in the Rwandan capital Kigali on Monday.

