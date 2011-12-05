Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo, facing charges of crimes against humanity, including murder and rape, made his first appearance at the International Criminal Court on Monday.

About 3,000 people were killed and more than a million displaced in a four-month civil war after Gbagbo refused to cede power to Alassane Ouattara in an election he lost late last year.

Here is a look at Gbagbo's troubled decade as Ivory Coast president and beyond:

October 2000 - Laurent Gbagbo is proclaimed president for the first time, after violently disputed polls from which Alassane Ouattara is excluded over doubts about his nationality.

September 19, 2002 - Failed coup against Gbagbo. Rebels seize the north of the country as civil war breaks out.

2004 - Nine French soldiers are killed in an Ivorian air strike against rebels. France destroys the country's air force, sparking attacks by Gbagbo supporters on the expatriate French community. Some 8,000 people are evacuated.

2005 - The end of Gbagbo's first term. Elections are repeatedly delayed, with postponements blamed on logistical failings and a row over eligibility to vote, centred on the question of who is and who is not Ivorian.

March 4, 2007 - Gbagbo signs a peace and power-sharing arrangement with rebel leader Guillaume Soro, who later becomes his prime minister.

July 22, 2010 - Meetings between Gbagbo and opposition leaders result in agreement on elections.

October 31 - First round of presidential poll. Gbagbo comes first with 38 percent, not enough to win outright. Former premier Alassane Ouattara is second with 32 percent, teams up with third place loser Henri Konan Bedie.

November 28 - Run-off ballot between Gbagbo and Ouattara.

December 2 - The election commission says Ouattara wins with 54.1 percent of the vote compared with 45.9 percent for Gbagbo.

December 3 - The Constitutional Council, run by a Gbagbo ally, rejects the results as rigged and declares Gbagbo winner.

-- The United Nations endorses Ouattara as winner. The African Union, West African ECOWAS bloc, the United States, EU and others will follow suit, urging Gbagbo to quit.

December 16 - Pro-Gbagbo and pro-Ouattara forces wage gun battles in the streets of Abidjan, and the town of Tiebissou.

December 17 - The European Union and Washington threaten travel bans and asset freezes on Gbagbo and his allies.

December 22 - The World Bank cuts financing to Ivory Coast, freezing aid commitments in excess of $800 million.

December 24 - Heads of state from ECOWAS issue declaration threatening the use of force if Gbagbo does not step down.

January 10, 2011 - Forces loyal to Gbagbo begin attacking and burning U.N. vehicles as tensions escalate.

January 19 - Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga says an African effort to mediate the dispute fails, blaming Gbagbo's side.

January 22 - West African presidents tighten financial screws on Gbagbo by removing an ally as governor of regional central bank, BCEAO, who had safeguarded his access to funds. Gbagbo's forces respond by seizing and looting the BCEAO's local branch.

February 25 - An insurgency rages in Abidjan's northern Abobo district. Pro-Gbagbo forces raid pro-Ouattara areas.

-- Gbagbo's youth leader Charles Ble Goude calls on "Young Patriots" to denounce "foreigners," leading to a spate of militia killings and ritual burnings of West African immigrants.

March 4 - Pro-Gbabgo forces open fire on a women's protest, shooting dead seven protesters.

March 11 - Gbagbo rejects an AU proposal at a summit offering him a safe exit in return for ceding power to Ouattara.

March 25 - Up to one million people have fled fighting in Abidjan, more uprooted across the country, says UNHCR.

March 28-31 - Pro-Ouattara forces sweep down from the north and take control of the country except Abidjan, in a few days.

March 31 -- Ouattara says forces under his command are "at the gates" of Abidjan and calls on Gbagbo's men to switch sides.

April 6 - Gbagbo's forces repel an attack on his bunker after talks over his departure fail.

April 10 - U.N. and French helicopters attack forces loyal to Gbagbo, damaging his residence and destroying heavy weapons.

April 11 - Gbagbo is arrested after French armoured vehicles close in on the compound where he was holed up in a bunker.

May, June - A number of pro-Gbagbo hardliners are detained.

June 28 - ICC deputy prosecutor Fatou Bensouda visits Ivory Coast, pledges to investigate all parties.

Oct 16 - ICC chief prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo during visit to Ivory Coast says seeking 2-6 actors in Ivorian war.

Nov 29 - Gbagbo leaves Ivory Coast to face an arrest warrant in the ICC. ICC confirms the next day Gbagbo has been detained in The Hague.

Dec 2 - Ouattara rejects accusations he had imposed "victors' justice" on Gbagbo by transferring him.

Dec 5 - Gbagbo becomes first former head of state to appear at the court.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks and David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)