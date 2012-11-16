BELGRADE The acquittal of two senior Croatian officials was a political decision by the U.N. war crimes tribunal which will only open old wounds in the Balkans, Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic said on Friday.

"It is now quite clear the tribunal has made a political decision and not a legal ruling. Today's ruling will not contribute to the stabilisation of the situation in the region and will open old wounds," Nikolic said in a written statement.

The tribunal's appeals court acquitted ex-general Ante Gotovina and Mladen Markac, a Croatian police commander, on Friday, overturning earlier prison sentences.

