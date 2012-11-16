Ante Gotovina (L), who was commander in the Split district of the Croatian army, and Mladen Markac (R), a former Croatian police commander, enter the courtroom of the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal (ICTY) for their appeal judgement in The Hague November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bas Czerwinski/Pool

BELGRADE The U.N. war crimes tribunal has lost "all credibility" by acquitting two Croatians of charges of war crimes against Serbs, Serbia's Deputy Prime Minister Rasim Ljajic said on Friday.

"With the acquittal, the tribunal has lost all its credibility," Beta news agency quoted Ljajic, Serbia's pointman for cooperation with the Hague tribunal, as saying. "What happened today is a testimony to the selective justice which is worse than any injustice."

The tribunal's appeals court acquitted ex-general Ante Gotovina and Mladen Markac, a Croatian police commander, on Friday, overturning earlier prisons sentences.

