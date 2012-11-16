BELGRADE The U.N. war crimes tribunal has lost "all credibility" by acquitting two Croatians of charges of war crimes against Serbs, Serbia's Deputy Prime Minister Rasim Ljajic said on Friday.
"With the acquittal, the tribunal has lost all its credibility," Beta news agency quoted Ljajic, Serbia's pointman for cooperation with the Hague tribunal, as saying. "What happened today is a testimony to the selective justice which is worse than any injustice."
The tribunal's appeals court acquitted ex-general Ante Gotovina and Mladen Markac, a Croatian police commander, on Friday, overturning earlier prisons sentences.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Alison Williams)