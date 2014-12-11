Simone Gbagbo gestures during the opening ceremony of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the country's indepedence, at the presidential palace in Abidjan January 31, 2010. Ivory Coast gained its independence on August 7,1960. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

AMSTERDAM Judges at the International Criminal Court ordered Ivory Coast on Thursday to hand over Simone Gbagbo, the wife of former president Laurent Gbagbo, who is in The Hague awaiting trial.

Simone Gbagbo is accused of crimes against humanity. Ivory Coast had refused to hand her over, saying it was already investigating her on charges similar to the ICC's.

Judges also committed for trial Charles Ble Goude, Laurent Gbagbo's close associate. The three are accused of taking their country to the brink of civil war rather than relinquishing power after Gbagbo lost the 2010 presidential election.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by John Stonestreet)