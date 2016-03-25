Serbian ultra-nationalist leader Vojislav Seselj surrounded by his supporters arrives for an anti-government rally in Belgrade March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Bosnian survivors and family members carry a banner with victims of the Bosnian war as they gather outside the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY) before the verdict of the genocide trial of former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic is announced, in the Hague, the Netherlands March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Ex-Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic sits in the court of the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, the Netherlands March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen

Bida Smajlovic, prays near the Memorial plaque with names of killed in Srebrenica massacre before watching the Trial in Hague Tribunal, in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A supporter of Serbian ultra-nationalist leader Vojislav Seselj holds a flag reading 'Army of Republic of Srpska' during an anti-government rally in Belgrade March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BELGRADE/SARAJEVO Serbs are unfairly bearing the brunt of war crimes verdicts, the Belgrade government said on Friday, after a U.N. tribunal convicted former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic of genocide.

The tribunal in The Hague on Thursday found Karadzic, former president of the breakaway Bosnian Serb Republic, guilty of 10 of 11 charges arising from the 1992-95 Bosnian war, including genocide for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre. He was sentenced to 40 years in jail but will appeal.

Many Serbs, both in Serbia and Bosnia, regard the war crimes tribunal as a pro-Western instrument, believe Karadzic is innocent and that his conviction is an injustice for all Serbs.

The Belgrade government is committed to pro-Western policies and to respecting the U.N. court but is anxious to prevent the Karadzic case boosting hardline nationalist parties in a parliamentary election due on April 24.

"Any politicisation and burdening of certain nations with collective guilt over crimes committed by people with names and surnames is not permissible," the government said in a statement read out by Justice Minister Nikola Selakovic after a special cabinet dedicated to the Karadzic verdict.

"The Serbian government believes that the justice of punishing members of only one nation for the crimes which were committed by all is in fact selective," he said, adding that all sides committed atrocities during the wars of the 1990s that tore Yugoslavia apart.

The government of the Bosnian Serb Republic, which Karadzic helped to found, also criticised the tribunal's verdict, saying it "does not contribute to reconciliation and trust-building among the peoples" of the former Yugoslavia.

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, an ex-nationalist who now hopes to lead his country into the European Union, is expected to win re-election next month, but small hardline nationalist groups are seeing a resurgence, picking up voters tired of tough economic reforms and high unemployment.

Two nationalist groupings hope to get more than 5 percent of the vote, the threshold to get into parliament.

"The Karadzic verdict can contribute to nationalism (in Serbia) particularly ahead of the elections, as the Hague tribunal failed to present itself here as a legal institution. It had an approach of a political body," said Nebojsa Spaic, a Belgrade journalist and media consultant.

KARADZIC POSTER

The Serbian tabloid Informer plans to distribute a poster of Karadzic with its Saturday edition, its editor-in-chief said on his Twitter account. The poster shows a uniformed Karadzic with the slogan "Serbia remembers".

Vojislav Seselj, head of the hardline nationalist Serbian Radical Party, protested against the EU and NATO at a rally on Thursday attended by 5,000 supporters and said the verdict on Karadzic was "a sentence against the entire Serbian nation".

Serbs also noted that Thursday marked the anniversary of the launch of NATO air strikes against Yugoslavia in 1999.

"The Hague tribunal deliberately picked the anniversary of the 1999 bombing ‎to sentence Karadzic. They believed it would be a humiliation for Serbs but they were wrong. This will make us even more defiant," Ana Todorovic, 23, a student and a backer of the Radicals, said at the rally.

Seselj, once a mentor to Vucic, is running for parliament while awaiting a verdict from the U.N. tribunal on March 31 on his own role in the 1990s wars.

If he is found guilty and sentenced to jail, it would create a dilemma for Vucic, who would be compelled to put him on a plane to The Hague.

(Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade and Gordana Katana in Banja Luka, writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Gareth Jones)