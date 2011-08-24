Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga awaits the verdict whether he will be released from the International Criminal court in The Hague October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Marcel Antonisse-ANP-POOL

The International Criminal Court in The Hague will close its case against accused Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga, hearing final statements from the prosecution and defence Thursday and Friday.

Here are some facts about Lubanga:

LUBANGA ON TRIAL:

* Lubanga was handed over to the ICC in 2006 and the court ruled in January 2007 there was enough evidence to prosecute him for war crimes.

* Lubanga, an ethnic Hema, is accused of war crimes including enlisting and conscripting children under 15 to his Union of Congolese Patriots (UPC) to kill members of the rival Lendu tribe in the Democratic Republic of Congo's 1998-2003 war.

* He is also accused of enlisting and conscripting children under the age of 15 years into the Patriotic Forces for the Liberation of Congo (FPLC) from September 2002 to June 2003.

* In July 2010, judges halted Lubanga's trial and ordered his release after ruling that a fair trial was no longer possible because the prosecution was refusing to hand over information to the defence.

* Last October, the ICC ruled Lubanga should not be released and his war crimes trial should continue.

LIFE DETAILS:

* Born in December 1960 and a father of seven, he studied at Congo's Kisangani University and holds a degree in psychology.

* He held senior positions in Ugandan-allied rebel groups during Democratic Republic of Congo's 1998-2003 war.

* He was arrested in March 2005 in the Congolese capital Kinshasa after registering the UPC as a political party.

* U.S.-based Human Rights Watch accused the UPC of killing hundreds of civilians in a series of attacks in Bunia and surrounding towns and villages which it says forced 140,000 people to leave their homes.

* In 2009, Lubanga became the first person to be tried by the ICC.

(Sources: Reuters, Human Rights Watch, U.N. official)

