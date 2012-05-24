The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, based in The Hague, said in statement that it will call the first witness to testify at the trial of Ratko Mladic on June 25, four weeks later than initially planned.

The list of 11 charges stemming from his actions as the Serb military commander in the Bosnian war of 1992-95 ranges from genocide to murder, acts of terror and crimes against humanity.

He is accused of orchestrating not only the week-long massacre of 8,000 unarmed Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica but also the 43-month siege of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo, in which more than 10,000 people were killed by snipers, machine guns and heavy artillery.

Here are some details on the charges:

* Mladic has been charged with 11 counts of genocide and crimes against humanity and violations of the laws and customs of war.

* COUNT 1: - Mladic committed, together with others, planned, instigated, ordered and aided genocide against Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Croats.

* COUNT 2: - Mladic committed, together with others, planned, instigated, ordered and aided genocide against Bosnian Muslim national ethnic groups. Additionally Mladic knew that genocide was about to be or had been committed by his subordinates. He participated in a joint criminal enterprise to eliminate the Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica by killing more than 7,000 men and boys of Srebrenica and forcibly removing the women, young children and some elderly.

- Counts 1-2 constitute genocide.

* COUNT 3: - Committed, with others and planned, instigated, ordered, and aided persecutions on political or religious grounds against Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Croats.

- Count 3 constitutes a crime against humanity.

* COUNTS 4-6: - Mladic committed or planned or helped the extermination and murder of Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Croats in municipalities - the extermination and murder of Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica and the civilian population of Sarajevo.

- Counts 4 and 5 constitute crimes against humanity, count 6, violation of laws or customs of war.

* COUNTS 7-8: - Mladic planned, instigated, ordered, committed and helped the forcible transfer and deportation of Bosnian Muslims, Bosnian Croats or other non-Serbs from the municipalities and from Srebrenica. These were carried out between may 12, 1992 and November 30, 1995.

- Counts 7 and 8 constitute crimes against humanity.

COUNTS 9-10: - Mladic instigated, ordered, committed and helped the crimes of terror and unlawful attacks on civilians. He also took part in a joint criminal enterprise to carry out a campaign of sniping and shelling against the civilian population of Sarajevo between April 1992 and November 1995, to spread terror among the civilian population.

- Counts 9 and 10 constitute violations of the laws or customs of war.

COUNT 11: - He planned, instigated, ordered, committed and abetted the taking of U.N. military observers and peacekeepers as hostages.

- Forces under Mladic's control detained more than 200 U.N. peacekeepers and military observers and used them as human shields in various strategic locations to prevent NATO from conducting air strikes against Bosnian Serb military targets.

- Threats were issued to the U.N., NATO and others that further NATO attacks would result in the injury, death, or continued detention of the detainees. Some detainees were assaulted before being released in June 1995.

- Count 11 constitutes violations of the laws or customs of war.

Sources: Reuters/www.icty.org/here

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)