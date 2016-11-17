U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
THE HAGUE The Philippines' delegate to the International Criminal Court's said he was waiting for further instructions from President Rodrigo Duterte on relations with the court after he threatened to leave the global war crimes tribunal earlier on Thursday.
"We await further instructions from the president on future relations with the ICC," he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Louise Ireland)
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.