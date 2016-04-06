Serbian nationalist leader Vojislav Seselj waves to his supporters from a balcony of his Serbian Radical Party headquarters in Belgrade in this November 12, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/Files

BELGRADE Prosecutors at the Yugoslavia crimes tribunal in The Hague said on Wednesday they would appeal last week's acquittal of nationalist politician Vojislav Seselj, whose Serbian Radical party is likely to return to parliament later this month.

Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor, said judges had ignored a large body of evidence when they freed Seselj, who was accused of stoking murderous ethnic hatred with fiery rhetoric against Bosnian Muslims and Croats in the early 1990s.

Brammertz said judges' misinterpretation of the evidence had led them to entertain the possibilty that "expelling civilians was a humanitarian gesture" and "incendiary hate speech was simply morale boosting for the Serb forces".

Seselj said he was unworried at the appeal. "They have no legal grounds," he told Reuters by telephone as he headed to an election rally in the eastern town of Bor. "This will in no way affect my election campign. I am the best jurist in the world."

Pollsters say his party is likely to exceed the five percent vote threshold needed to return to parliament after four years, meaning that Seselj himself is likely to be elected. They say support for his Radical Party has firmed since his acquittal.

News of the decision to appeal by prosecutors at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia may only boost Seselj's popularity among his hardline supporters, who cheered his acquittal on March 31.

Legal experts say the appeal would not prevent Seselj taking up a seat in parliament. But being a member of the parliament would alse not give him legal immunity.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt in Amsterdam; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)