BELGRADE Serbian firebrand politician Vojislav Seselj said his acquittal by a U.N. war crimes tribunal on Thursday was the only possible verdict the court could have reached.

"This time after so many trials of innocent Serbs, the judges ... from the legal aspect returned the only possible verdict," the nationalist politician told a news conference in Belgrade soon after the decision.

He said he had previously filed a 12 million euro (£9.5 million) compensation claim against the U.N. tribunal in The Hague and he might now ask for an extra two million euros for "all the suffering I have been through."

