Former Liberian President Charles Taylor was jailed for 50 years by a war crimes court on Wednesday for aiding and abetting rebels in Sierra Leone.

Below are some facts about him and his trial.

* Taylor was found criminally responsible for aiding and abetting rebels who carried out atrocities, but he was not found guilty of either ordering or planning the war crimes - a disappointment for the prosecution.

* The Special Court based in Sierra Leone indicted Taylor in 2003, the same year he was forced from power by a rebellion. Captured in 2006 after he left for exile in Nigeria, Taylor was transferred to the court.

* He was sent to The Hague and the trial began there in 2007. Taylor pleaded not guilty to all charges.

* Witness testimony lasted from 2008 to 2010 and closing arguments were heard in 2011. The court heard live testimony from more than 90 prosecution witnesses and written statements from four more witnesses. The defence presented 21 witnesses.

* As well as hearing harrowing details of atrocities, the court hearings included testimony from supermodel Naomi Campbell about a gift of diamonds from Taylor.

* Charles Ghankay Taylor, born in January 1948, worked for former President Samuel Doe, but he was accused of embezzlement and fled to the United States. After escaping from a U.S. jail, he launched a war to depose Doe in 1989.

* An estimated 250,000 people were killed before that round of the war ended in 1996. Among the dead was Doe, tortured to death by a rival warlord to Taylor's National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL).

* Taylor was elected president in 1997 after a campaign memorable for the macabre unofficial slogan: "You killed my ma, you killed my pa. I'll vote for you." But fighting soon restarted.

* Taylor fled Monrovia only once much of his capital, Monrovia, had been taken over by rebels of Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD).

Sources: Reuters/www.sc-sl.org

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)