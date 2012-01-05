BEIJING Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will reach out to millions of Chinese in the most curious of ways: singing for the online version of China's annual Spring Festival gala.

The Berkshire Hathaway chief executive, best known in China for his investment in automaker BYD Co Ltd, has recorded a video specially for the gala in which he sings and plays the guitar, state news agency Xinhua said, citing Wang Pingjiu, a production executive for the broadcast.

"We all know that Buffett is good at investment, but few knew he also did well in singing," Xinhua quoted Wang as telling a news conference.

Xinhua said Wang gave no details of the song. Berkshire Hathway was not available for comment on Thursday.

The gala will be broadcast on the website of China's Network Television on CNTV.cn on the first day of Chinese New Year, which falls on January 23, Xinhua said, adding that a condensed version will be shown on China Central Television.

The broadcast on the eve of Chinese New Year is the most watched programme of the year. Millions tune in for the heavily scripted and censored five-hour extravaganza filled with rehearsed comedy skits and armies of dancers.

(Reporting by Sabrina Mao and Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ron Popeski)