HELSINKI Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila (WRT1V.HE) said it planned to cut around 5 percent of its workforce after reporting a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit.

Wartsila said it plans to save around 60 million euros ($82 million) annually by cutting 1,000 jobs in response to "an environment of slow growth and intense competition."

The company said customers in power plant markets were pushing back investment decisions while its vessel contracting business was weighed down by pricing pressure.

Its fourth-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, rose 7 percent from a year earlier to 201 million euros ($275 million). That missed the market's average forecast of 215 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

"The volatility in market demand has increased and Wartsila is adapting its organisation to this reality," it said.

The results follow news earlier this month that British engineering company Rolls-Royce (RR.L) approached Wartsila for a possible acquisition but the talks ended without a deal. Shares in Wartsila have risen around 18 percent since the first report of their talks.

Wartsila said it expected its sales to grow by 0-10 percent this year and its operating profit margin to be flat at around 11 percent, roughly in line with analysts' earlier assumptions.

Its proposed annual dividend of 1.05 euros per share was lower than the market's consensus forecast by 5 euro cents.

