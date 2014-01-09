HELSINKI Rolls-Royce (RR.L) and Finnish engineering company Wartsila (WRT1V.HE) on Thursday confirmed the companies had been in preliminary talks on a deal, but that the discussions had ended.

Rolls-Royce had approached Wartsila to buy its ship engine business, according to reports, which also said the Finnish group may be opposed to such a sale.

"We confirm that there are no longer ongoing discussions with Rolls-Royce," Wartsila's board of directors said in a statement. Neither of the companies elaborated on which businesses were the subject of the talks.

Rolls-Royce, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric (GE.N), lowered its profit guidance for its marine business in November, from modest growth to broadly flat.

Shares in Wartsila were up 6 percent in early Helsinki trading. However, analyst Pekka Spolander from Pohjola Markets said it seemed unlikely that Wartsila would sell its entire ship power business.

The division accounted for some 28 percent of group sales of 1.3 billion euros in 2012, but the analyst noted Wartsila also collects most of its service sales from the ship engine side.

"These units are so tightly linked together that it would be difficult to detach one piece from the company," Spolander said.

