WASHINGTON Washington can still sustain its global power in the face of a growing challenge from China and other emerging nations, if it gets its political act together. But it has to happen soon.

U.S. political leaders and economists speaking at the Reuters Washington Summit this week voiced deep unease over the challenge of getting the growing U.S. debt under control, an effort that has entered critical phase as a congressional panel seeks to agree on sweeping deficit cuts by a November 23 deadline.

The sharpening partisan atmosphere in Washington ahead of the 2012 election has led to a policy gridlock that threatens to derail the U.S. drive to get its budget deficits under control and boost an economy where growth is too weak to make a significant dent in unemployment.

But the United States continues to boast underlying strengths -- ranging from the global role of the U.S. dollar to the efficiency and innovation of its business sector -- meaning fears of an imminent U.S. decline may be overblown.

"We still believe the U.S. has institutions that, over time, have proven themselves resilient," said Steven Hess, lead U.S. analyst for Moody's Investors Service.

"Just because you have a particular year or two where the political conjuncture makes it more difficult for policy-making doesn't mean that the country is fundamentally losing the strengths that it has."

The narrative of U.S. decline gained force over the past year as Washington's domestic battles over government spending led another ratings agency, Standard & Poor's, to downgrade the country's AAA credit rating in August.

Robert Hormats, the State Department's top official for international economic policy, said the chief U.S. challenge now was to refocus its spending on education and infrastructure to keep up with cash-flush competitors such as China, which are rapidly modernizing.

"Whether we're the primary, competitive power in the world 10 to 15 years from now depends on what I call the law of long lead times," Hormats said. "We have to demonstrate our political system can deliver results ... We need to invest."

Those investments could depend on decisions reached by the congressional "super committee" tasked with finding at least $1.2 trillion in budget savings within the next two weeks.

With Republicans and Democrats at odds over tax hikes and the future of mandated spending for social safety net programs, such as Social Security and Medicare, discretionary spending on everything from foreign aid to the military is in focus.

Most participants at the Summit agreed that how the debate is resolved could have a major impact on U.S. global power.

FAILURE "NOT AN OPTION"

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said the U.S. future as a global power depended on a deficit reduction agreement, saying bluntly that "failure is not an option."

"Our standing will suffer worldwide most if we can't take care of business at home, and the first order of business at home is to stop borrowing 40 cents of every dollar we spend," he told the Summit.

The outcome is being closely monitored by foreign leaders such as Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang, who recently visited Capitol Hill to discuss the future of U.S. fiscal policymaking, Democratic Senator Richard Durbin said.

"He must have mentioned the super committee four times," Durbin told Reuters. "He said that unlike Europe, no one is questioning the strength of the American economy ... but he said there is a question about your political will to solve the problems you face."

Americans, too, question Washington's political will, albeit often from a more partisan standpoint.

But growing public disillusionment with Congress -- which polls show now has an approval rating of just 9 percent -- may further open the door to new forces such as the Tea Party and the Occupy Wall Street movement as Americans vent their frustration and seek to find consensus on the future.

"I understand why the American people are unhappy," Senator John McCain, the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, told the Summit. "Nine percent approval rating (means) we're down to paid staffers and blood relatives."

NO LONGER COMPLACENT

Hess, of Moody's, said the super committee represented only the first of a series of U.S. choices on spending and deficits. The 2013 budget, to be unveiled next February, was another.

But Hess, who helps investors gauge U.S. risk, said he was more sanguine about the country's long-term prospects. The U.S. dollar looks likely to remain unchallenged as the global reserve currency for years to come, the strength of basic U.S. institutions is unshaken, and political leaders of both parties now agree that it is time to tackle the deficit.

"In Washington the atmosphere really has changed in the sense that both parties have articulated a goal of significant deficit reduction over the next decade. So I don't think they're complacent," Hess said.

While countries such as China -- which has accumulated $3.2 trillion in foreign exchange reserves -- will play a broader role in the world economy, this does not necessarily mean they will elbow the United States aside any time soon, he said.

"You could say that relatively ...because the other (countries) are improving, the U.S. advantage is perhaps a little bit less. But it's not because the U.S. is deteriorating," he said.