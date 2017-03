WASHINGTON Police in Washington, D.C., on Friday were investigating reports of a shooting inside Union Station, after local media outlets said shots had been fired at the train station's food court, but added that the transportation hub was not an "active shooter situation."

A security guard shot a person at the station, the Washington Post said in a tweet.

The station is close to the U.S. Congress, and both the Senate's Sergeant at Arms and the Capitol Police warned people to stay away from the popular tourist destination.

