Trading water access rights takes place across the world as water resources are stretched by a rising global population, climate change and increasing urbanisation.

Global water use doubled from 1960 to 2000 and is projected to grow twice as fast as oil consumption by 2030, and forms of water trade are likely to play an important part in adapting.

Climate change experts say the problem of melting glaciers and severe droughts is likely to intensify, while the world's population is expected to rise to 9.3 billion by 2050, adding to strain on food and other resources.

Below are detailed some of the world's water trading schemes.