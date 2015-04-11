BERLIN German investment holding company WCM (WCMKk.DE) may close a major M&A deal in coming months, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Stavros Efremidis.

"I would be disappointed if we would fail to initiate a larger transaction in the three-digit million-euro range in the coming months," the newspaper quoted the CEO as saying in an interview published on Saturday.

Frankfurt-based WCM will focus on real estate investments rather than industrial holdings, Efremidis was quoted as saying, adding acquisitions of listed real estate firms were conceivable.

WCM has a goal of boosting its real estate holdings to more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) over the medium term from over 400 million at present.

($1 = 0.9432 euros)

