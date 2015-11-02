The Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament are seen during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, Britain, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Houses of Parliament are seen on a misty morning in London, in Britain, November 2, 2015. Airports across Britain suffered disruption on Monday as heavy fog led to delays and cancellations for a second day. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man walks past the Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Airports across Britain suffered disruption on Monday as heavy fog led to delays and cancellations for a second day.

Flights to and from London airports were being affected, while foggy conditions in the capital and across Europe were causing problems to airports around the country.

"If you are due to travel today we advise that you check the status of your flight with your airline before travelling to the airport as there may be some disruption to flights," London's Heathrow Airport said.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for widespread and dense fog across central and southeastern England. It said it expected this to slowly clear by late morning.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)