A tourist walks while palm trees sway with the wind caused by the nearness of the Rina hurricane off the coast of Quintana Roo in Cancun's hotel zone October 25, 2011. REUETERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

CANCUN, Mexico Hurricane Rina headed for Mexico's Yucatan peninsula on Wednesday with winds just shy of major hurricane strength, threatening beach resorts but steering clear of oil platforms.

"Rina has the potential to become a major hurricane today or tonight," the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

On Wednesday morning, the temperature had fallen in the city and there was sporadic rain. Most schools in the state were closed.

Rina is a Category Two hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, with winds of 110 mph (175 kph). When sustained winds hit 111 miles per hour (179 kph), storms are considered major Category Three hurricanes.

The sixth hurricane in the Atlantic season this year, Rina was located 205 miles (370 km) east southeast of Chetumal, Mexico, and 230 miles (370 km) south southeast of Cozumel early on Wednesday, and was moving west at 4 mph (6 km/h).

The storm was expected to be near or over the east coast of the Yucatan peninsula late Wednesday and on Thursday.

Some cruise ships revised their travel schedules and the governor of Quintana Roo ordered hundreds of people evacuate the fishing village of Punta Allen on the Yucatan peninsula's western coast on Tuesday night. Ten of the city's 54 refuges were preparing to house refugees.

Rain showered the tourist hub of Cancun, which was devastated by the massive Hurricane Wilma in 2005, the most intense storm ever recorded in the Atlantic.

DOLPHINS MOVED INLAND

The director of the West Coast National Marine Park, Jaime Gonzalez Cano, said the hurricane would probably accelerate the erosion of Cancun's famous sandy beaches.

Wilma tore off nearly 60 percent of the resort's sand. The Mexican government invested almost $2 billion pesos to rebuild the beaches in two separate attempts.

On Tuesday there were around 80,000 tourists in the state of Quintana Roo, mostly foreigners, at big hotels in Cancun.

Cancun's airport was still open on Wednesday morning, but six flights had been cancelled.

Companies that run marine parks around Cancun moved more than two dozen dolphins, some of them pregnant, from areas in the hurricane's path to safer sites farther inland.

The hurricane could dump 8 to 16 inches (20 to 40 cm) of rain over the eastern Yucatan peninsula from Wednesday morning. "Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the hurricane center said.

A huge storm surge is also possible, raising tide levels as much as 7 feet (2.1 meters) above normal along the coast.

The storm could slam into other tourist hubs like Playa del Carmen and the island of Cozumel, popular with scuba divers and cruise ships, and bad weather will also affect the small Central American nation of Belize.

Belize issued a tropical storm watch along its coastline north of Belize City but other Central American countries are not in the storm's forecast path.

Downpours that started on October 12 over Central America have affected more than 1 million people and destroyed crops in the region, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Most of Mexico's major oil installations are further east in the Gulf of Mexico, far from the hurricane's path.

(1 peso = $0.074420)

