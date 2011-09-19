LONDON Temperatures from October to December are expected to be below average in the UK and western European mainland, while the eastern mainland, Southeast Europe and most of the Nordic region will be warmer than average, Weather Services International (WSI) said on Monday.

"The high-latitude atmospheric blocking regime, as manifested by the negative phase of the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), is expected to dominate the pattern again across Europe during late autumn and early winter," said WSI Chief Meteorologist Todd Crawford.

"We currently expect the coldest temperatures to be confined to western Europe, as we do not expect the blocking to be as severe as during the last two winters," he added.

For the whole of Europe, U.S.-based WSI predicts regional temperature anomalies as follows:

OCTOBER:

Nordic Region - Warmer than normal

UK - Cooler than normal

Northern Mainland - Cooler than normal

Southern Mainland - Warmer than normal

NOVEMBER:

Nordic Region - Warmer, except Norway & northern Sweden

UK - Colder than normal

Northern Mainland - Warmer, except coastal France/Benelux

Southern Mainland - Warmer than normal, except Iberia

DECEMBER:

Nordic Region - Colder, except Finland & North Sweden

UK - Colder than normal

Northern Mainland - Colder, except parts of France/Benelux

Southern Mainland - Colder, except southeastern Europe

WSI, which specializes in weather information for use in the energy sector, said it would issue its next seasonal outlook on 24 October.

(Editing by Jason Neely)