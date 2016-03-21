People walk their dog through Richmond Park in London, Britain January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDONBelow normal temperatures are expected in Britain from April to June, while the rest of Europe is likely to experience warmer than usual temperatures, The Weather Company said on Monday.

"A strong blocking pattern has set up across Europe for the first time since mid-January, and that is driving a rare spell of colder weather across much of the continent," The Weather Company chief meteorologist Todd Crawford said in a statement.

"As we look ahead to April, a very rare late-winter breakdown of the stratospheric polar vortex will likely increase the odds of below-normal temperatures across parts of western and northern Europe - re-establishing a cool and wet weather pattern," he said.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

APRIL:Nordics --Warmer than normal, except southern NorwayBritain and Ireland -- Cooler than normal

Northern Mainland -- Warmer than normal east, cooler than normal in the westSouthern Mainland -- Warmer than normal east, cooler than normal in the west

MAY:Nordics -- Warmer than normalBritain and Ireland -- Cooler than normal

Northern Mainland -- Warmer than normal east, cooler than normal in the westSouthern Mainland -- Warmer than normal east/west, cooler than normal central

JUNE:Nordics -- Warmer than normalBritain and Ireland -- Cooler than normal

Northern mainland -- Warmer than normal Southern mainland -- Warmer than normal

