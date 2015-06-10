LONDON Seven banks have lined up around 250 million euros (182 million pounds) of leveraged loans to back 3i’s buyout of German packaging company Weener Plastic Packaging Group, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Weener was put up for sale last year by owner Lindsay Goldberg Vogel, who hired Macquarie on the process. 3i announced last week it had agreed to by the business and invest around 250 million euros.

Including debt, the sale price totalled around 450 million euros, the sources said.

Bank of Ireland, Credit Agricole, GE, IKB, ING, Mizuho and Societe Generale have provided the debt financing, which at 250 million euros comprises mainly term loans, with around 20-30 million euros of undrawn loan facilities, the sources said.

A portion of the all-senior loan financing is likely to be syndicated shortly, the sources said.

Weener designs and manufactures caps, jars and bottles for the personal and home care, food and beverage markets. It has a production network of 24 locations in 15 countries and employs around 2,000 people. Clients include Colgate-Palmolive, L’Oreal, Nestle, P&G and Unilever.

