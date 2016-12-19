Packets of Weetabix cereal and other food goods are seen inside the Ocado Customer Fulfilment Centre in Hatfield on the outskirts of London, Britain, April 6, 2016 . REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Workers at British cereal company Weetabix, majority owned by China's Bright Food Group Co Ltd, have voted to strike in the new year over a dispute over proposed changes to working conditions.

The Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW) said on Monday that its members voted 91.7 percent in favour of industrial action, on a turnout of 69.5 percent.

The union said the strike would affect Weetabix workplaces in Corby and Kettering in central England. Each strike day would run for 24 hours with no more than one strike to take place in a single week, it said.

Weetabix said it was keen to continue discussions and had plans in place to minimise disruption to its operations.

The strike was in response to new shift patterns which the company said were introduced as a result of changing consumer breakfast habits increasing demand for its biscuits.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)