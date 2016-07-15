Russian weightlifter Alexei Lovchev will miss next month's Rio Olympics after his appeal against a four-year ban was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday.

The ruling means Lovchev's gold medal at the 2015 world championships, which he won with a world record total lift in the +105kg category, is cancelled.

Weightlifting's world body imposed the ban in May after the 27-year-old tested positive for Ipamorelin, a banned growth hormone drug.

"The IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) decision is confirmed in full," said the Lausanne-based CAS in a statement.

