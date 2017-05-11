Weightlifting coach Michael Gingras has accepted a 12-year ban for prohibited doping conduct, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.

USADA said in a statement that Gingras admitted possessing, trafficking and administering testosterone, and possessing and trafficking LGD-4033, a selective androgen receptor modulator, to an athlete between October 2015 and May 2016.

Due to his full cooperation with USADA officials since the start of its investigation and his voluntary admission of his anti-doping rule violations, Gingras was eligible for a reduced sanction.

The period of ineligibility for the 31-year-old coach from Milwaukie, Oregon, began in mid-January, the date he admitted to his doping violations.

In addition, Gingras has been disqualified from all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to Oct. 16, 2015, the approximate date he first assisted an athlete in preparing to use a prohibited substance.

