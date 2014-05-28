HELSINKI Finnish engineering group Metso said on Wednesday it has rejected a second, higher takeover offer from British engineer Weir, arguing it undervalued the firm which has a bright future as a stand-alone company.

"We believe that Metso has a real opportunity to create significant value for all its shareholders by pursuing its own course and that the proposal from Weir significantly undervalues this opportunity and that a takeover by Weir at these conditions would not be in our shareholders' best interests," said board chairman Mikael Lilius.

The improved bid of 30.49 euros per share valued Metso at around 4.5 billion euros (3.7 billion pounds)), a 34 percent premium to Metso's share price on May 26, the day before the bid was rejected.

(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Erica Billingham)