LONDON British engineer Weir Group (WEIR.L) posted a smaller-than-expected 14 percent fall in first-half profit, reflecting a slowdown in demand for mining equipment.

The company, which makes pumps and valves for the mining, oil and gas industries, maintained its full-year forecast for a single digit percentage rise in revenue

First-half pretax profit was 193 million pounds, beating analyst forecasts for 188 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Makers of mining equipment like Caterpillar (CAT.N), Sandvik (SAND.ST), and Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) have seen order bookings fall this year as lower metal prices force miners to cut costs, often by delaying expansions and new projects.

