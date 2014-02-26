LONDON Weir Group (WEIR.L) expects to return to growth this year by focusing on an expected rise in customers' upstream investments in North America and the Middle East, the engineering company said after reporting a 5 percent drop in 2013 profit.

The firm, which sells pumps and valves for the mining and oil and gas industries, blamed oversupply in the energy equipment market for its profit fall.

"In 2014, we anticipate that the group will return to underlying growth despite mixed end market conditions," chief executive Keith Cochrane said in a statement.

Pre-tax profit was 418 million pounds ($697.33 million) last year, slightly below analyst estimates, while revenue declined 4 percent year-on-year to 2.43 billion pounds.

The engineering firm expects mid-single-digit growth in North American and Middle Eastern upstream investments this year, provided oil and gas prices remain stable, it said.

Last year, it was hit by an oversupply in the energy equipment sector but the firm said its order book was already seeing a pick-up towards the end of last year.

Weir Group said it saw strong demand in international markets for its pressure pumps used in shale gas exploration.

Its business in China was particularly strong with a 73 percent rise in equipment use. ($1 = 0.5994 British pounds)

