The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Wednesday that it did not experience any material impact on its UK or other foreign businesses as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Wells Fargo said the higher end of its potential litigation losses in excess of its liability for probable losses was about $1 billion (£750.9 million) as of June 30. (bit.ly/2aJdXhX)

The lender's total net exposure to the United Kingdom totalled $27.06 billion as of June 30.

