Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday that customers had experienced problems early in the day using their debit cards but the "technical glitch" that prevented use of the cards had been fixed.
Customers reported on Twitter that their debit cards were being rejected for purchases. The No. 4 U.S. bank by assets worked with card processor Visa Inc to resolve the issue, bank spokeswoman Richele Messick said.
A Visa spokesperson could not be immediately reached.
Wells Fargo's debit card problems were not connected to web site access issues that customers experienced on Tuesday, Messick said. The bank had previously said its site had experienced unusually high traffic that it believed was the result of a cyber attack.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by Alden Bentley)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.