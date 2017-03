FRANKFURT Germany's Aareal Bank Group (ARLG.DE) said on Sunday it had agreed to buy property lender Westdeutsche Immobilienbank [WDLGW.UL] (WestImmo) for 350 million euros (258.66 million pounds) from Erste Abwicklungsanstalt.

Aareal said it expected to complete the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, in the next four months.

