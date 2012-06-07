WINNIPEG, Manitoba Western Potash Corp (WPX.TO) hopes to find a partner from China or India by year's end to pay for its proposed 2.8-million tonne Canadian potash mine, but preferably not through an outright takeover, the junior miner's chief executive said on Thursday.

Western is one of several remaining junior potash companies in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, where the field is crowded with mining majors keen on cashing in on the crop nutrient's bullish outlook.

Canada accounts for nearly half of the world's potash reserves, mostly in Saskatchewan.

With world population growth expected to soar to 9 billion by 2050, boosting the need for food production, and incomes rising in top potash consumers China and India, the existing big players Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO) (POT.N), Mosaic Co (MOS.N) and Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) (AGU.N) are busy expanding their Saskatchewan mines.

That is also the underlying reason why Western thinks it is only a matter of time before it finds a suitor or partner.

"The world underutilizes potash," said Western Potash CEO Patricio Varas, in a telephone interview with Reuters from his office in Vancouver, British Columbia, the most important Canadian port for exporting potash.

"The land has been worked a long time, and it's tired - you need nutrients to make it fertile."

Western is in talks with several potential Chinese and Indian investors, including miners, co-operatives and fertilizer distributors, Varas said. He declined to identify the other parties, but he said Western is no longer talking with fertilizer producer Sinofert Holdings Ltd (0297.HK).

Western adopted a shareholder rights plan late last month, and would prefer not to sell the company outright, said Varas, a geologist who was born in Ecuador.

"There are parties interested in a full-out sale and parties interested in just funding the company into production.

"If it's the option of having a partner who will finance it, that would probably be my preference. This mine would be a very big money-maker."

Some of the most obvious potential investors already have assets in the fertile province.

The world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton Ltd (BLT.L) (BHP.AX), and No. 4 potash producer K + S AG (SDFGn.DE) scooped up other junior miners in recent years, and their projects are vying to become Canada's first new potash mine in decades.

Vale SA (VALE5.SA) and Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L) also hold rights to Saskatchewan potash reserves.

Western's C$3.3-billion (2.06 billion pounds) Milestone project would sprawl across 2,550 acres southeast of the provincial capital of Regina. Production would start in 2016, tapping a measured reserve of 67 million tonnes of recoverable potash.

The mine would use solution techniques to extract potash - pumping treated wastewater into the shaft to force the nutrient up, instead of digging it out with machinery at greater expense. A feasibility study is due by the end of the year.

"What our engineering firm is telling us is we're going to be one of the lowest if not the lowest-cost producer in the region," Varas said.

Western's shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange have declined about 23 percent year over year, similar to stock in big potash players, amid global economic uncertainties.

Two other Saskatchewan junior miners, Karnalyte Resources Inc (KRN.TO) and Encanto Potash Corp (EPO.V), are also looking for investors.

Western Potash looks to be the most attractive of the trio, said analyst Andrea Rubakovic of Salman Partners Inc, who rates the company as "hold."

"We are very cautious given this enormous capital requirement, particularly in conjunction with the risk of oversupply in the Saskatchewan potash basin by the large number of brownfield expansions and greenfield projects already under way," she said in a research note this week.

($1=$1.02 Canadian)

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Gary Hill and Jim Marshall)